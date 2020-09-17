KMC to hand over ashes of COVID-19 victims to families

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to hand over the ashes of Covid victims to their family members if they wish to collect the same. Willing family members who want to take the same will have to give an application to the sub-registrar in the crematorium where the last rites of the COVID deceased have been performed to avail the ashes.

"We have found out that family members of some COVID victims want to collect the ashes after the last rites of a COVID victim. We are keeping the same in a container after proper sanitisation at the crematorium in which the victim's last rites are performed. Family members can collect the same free of cost simply by making a written application to the sub-registrar, " said Atin Ghosh, Vice Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrators who is in charge of the Health department of the civic body.

As per COVID protocol after death of a COVID victim in a health establishment, the body is handed over to the civic body who perform the last rites. The family members are not allowed to be present during the disposal.

Ghosh informed reporters on Wednesday that the comorbidity door to door survey undertaken by the civic body will be soon completed.