KMC to give raincoats to 100 days workers

kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Tuesday that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will provide raincoats and jackets for the 100 days workers who are being involved in municipal services in different wards of the civic body.



"We have provided raincoats and dresses to all our conservancy workers. The 100 days workers are also involved in various work of the KMC and have to brave the weather conditions to give service to the citizens. So we will be giving raincoats and jackets to them," Mayor Firhad Hakim said in response to a query from Trinamool Councillor Debika Chakraborty of ward 3 regarding the 100 days workers.