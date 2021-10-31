KMC to give only 2nd dose of Covaxin from Monday

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will administer only second dose of Covaxin from its vaccination centres in Kolkata from Monday. No first dose will be provided.



There are 37 centres under Kolkata Municipal Corporation that provides Covaxin jab in the city.

According to sources, the decision has been taken as per directions of the state Health department as the supply of Covaxin from the centre has been less. Moreover, second dose has also become due for many people who have received first dose

"Vaccination arrangements only for due and over due beneficiaries are being given priority," Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators, in charge of Health department said.