KMC to give jabs to super-spreaders 5 days a week

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will now offer the first dose of Covishield vaccine to transport workers, transgenders and hawkers five days a week starting from Monday. These categories, which have been earmarked as Covid super spreaders will get vaccine doses on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Wednesday has been fixed for inoculation of the children.



A few days back, KMC had declared that super spreaders will be inoculated thrice a week. The transport workers, hawkers, and transgenders will be getting the first dose of vaccine from 98 urban primary health centres of KMC.

People above 45 years of age will get a second dose of Covishield vaccine from Monday. The positive cases in high-rises in areas like Tollygunge, Jodhpur Park, New Alipore, Alipore and parts of Jadavpur have been a cause of worry for the civic body. Door-to-door sanitisation will be carried out in the residences of Covid affected people.

Meanwhile, the KMC will soon start vaccination at state government offices under the instructions of the state Health department. The office of the Tourism department has already arranged vaccination of its staff. The KMC is also keeping an eye on cases of black fungus, if any, under the direction of the state government. "There is nothing to be concerned about black fungus at this juncture. But, we have alerted our health staff and they are keeping a watch on the situation," a senior official of KMC's Health department said.