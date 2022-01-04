KMC to give jabs to 15 to 18 yrs age group at 50 schools in city

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will vaccinate students in the age group of 15 to 18 years at 50 schools in the city on Tuesday. "We carried out vaccination at 16 government schools on Monday. We are adding 34 more school venues from Tuesday, which will include 17 private schools," Atin Ghosh, Member Mayor-in-Council (Health) said.



Vaccination for this particular age group will also be done at 37 urban primary health centres and all the medical colleges in the city."The schools need to have a unique id number and if it is not available, the schools will have to generate the same," a senior official of the Health department said. The students are being administered Covaxin. About 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin are already in KMC's stock.

Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the students' vaccination camp at Chetla Girls School on Monday. About 104 class X students of the school were administered with the jab. Slots were created for the purpose of maintaining distancing. Meanwhile, similar drive commenced in one school each in 479 blocks and civic bodies. "We have begun the drive with 60 lakh Covaxin doses for this age group. A total of 48 lakh teenagers are eligible,"an official of the Health department said.