KMC to give free booster doses to people above 18 yrs at 150 centres
KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will start administering booster doses to the people of the age group 18-59 at 150 UPHCs (Urban Primary Health Centres) including Mega Centres completely free-of-cost from Friday.
Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh said that 92 UPHCs and six 6 Mega Centres will provide Covishield while Covaxin will be administered at 34 UPHCs and one Mega Centre.
The onging Corbevax vaccination will be provided from 16 UPHCs and one Mega Centre. The detailed list of the vaccination centres has been uploaded in the Twitter handle of KMC and its website kmc.gov.in for the benefit of the common people. KMC is taking all measures to carry out the free-of-cost third dose vaccination within 75 days, as per directions of the centre. The demand for booster doses has picked up for the last one week with Covid cases on the rise.
