KMC to give financial assistance to families of Bagbazar slum

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation will provide financial assistance to the families of Bagbazar slum, which was gutted on Wednesday, for building houses.



The state government had earlier announced that KMC would construct flats under Banglar Bari scheme for the residents of the slum.

A section of the slum dwellers had raised objections to the proposal of KMC constructing the houses. They dwellers had said that it would be convenient for them to build the houses on their own as the shanties damaged by the fire were of different sizes and shapes.

"A meeting was held in presence of Chairman of Board of Administrators KMC Firhad Hakim and KMC Commissioner Binod Kumar, in which it was decided that cheques would be handed over to the dwellers and they would construct their own houses," Bapi Ghosh, Coordinator of ward 7 of KMC said.

The amount to be provided as assistance has not been finalised yet.