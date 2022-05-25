KMC to get Rs 464 cr to revamp drainage infra involving 15 projects
KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be getting over Rs 464 crore under Amrut (Atal Mission for rejuvenation and urban Transformation) 2.0 scheme which will be utilised for revamp of drainage infrastructure involving 15 projects in the city. The funds will be available in phases, according to sources in the KMC.
Tarak Singh, who is in charge of Sewerage and Drainage department of the KMC said that the detailed project reports (DPRs) in connection with the projects have already been sent to the state mission director of Amrut project in Bengal. "We will start work as soon as we receive the funds. The main aim is to curb waterlogging in the city through rejuvenation of drainage infrastructure," Singh added.
The major projects that will be taken up with the funds includes upgradation and refurbishment of brick
sewer by desilting and GRP lining along Raja Dinendra
Street which will run through parts of Borough II, IV, V and VII area.
The refurbishment by desilting and lining of brick sewer along Beliaghata Main Road from EM Bypass crossing till Canal East Road in ward 33, 34 and 35 will also be taken up.
The desilting and diversion of twin box drain along EM Bypass from Bengal Chemical metro station to Ultadanga drainage pumping station under ward 32 in Borough III will also be taken up.
There will be a number of major projects which will be executed in Behala and its adjacent areas that include improvement of drainage
system by laying underground sewer lines and construction of box drain at different lateral roads within ward 122, 123 and 124, laying of underground sewer line at different lateral roads within ward 124, improvement of drainage system by laying underground sewer line and construction of box drain within ward 123 and 124 to name a few.
The refurbishment through desilting and lining of brick sewer along BB Ganguly Street from BBD Bag (East) to APC Road junction will benefit the residents of Central Kolkata.
