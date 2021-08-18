KMC to form spl team to check illegal constructions

Kolkata: Taking a strong stand against illegal constructions in the city, KMC to constitute a special team and will now first showcause the concerned KMC engineer, Chairman Board of Administrators KMC, Firhad Hakim said after holding a meeting with Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra on Tuesday.



"A person cannot sit idle simply by serving a notice of illegal construction. The engineers of the Building department have an important role in this regard. If we find an illegal construction the executive engineer and the assistant engineer under him will be slapped with a showcause notice. An order in this matter is being brought out by KMC," Hakim said.

He added that a special team is being constituted which will be led by an IPS-level officers of Kolkata Police and Director General (Building).

"They will make surprise visits to keep an eye on illegal construction in the city. The local police station or other KMC officials will not be informed of such visits earlier," he said.