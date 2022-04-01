KMC to float tender for hiring builders to raze old buildings

KOLKATA: In a major move, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to float tender to select builders, who will pull down the dilapidated and insecure buildings whose owners have refused to maintain them despite repeated requests.



The builders will set up new buildings there.The decision has been taken after some owners of old dilapidated and insecure houses have refused to maintain them despite repeated requests by the civic authorities.

In case of tenanted buildings the owners were asked to negotiate with the tenants and the old structure will be pulled down to make room for new ones with proper rehabilitation of tenants.

The builders will be given additional FAR. Most of these buildings are situated in north and central Kolkata. The KMC has identified about 2000 insecure buildings. Notices have been put up asking the inmates to vacate the premises. But they continue to live there, risking their lives. The police have also been informed about such houses.Senior civic officials said in many cases the civic authorities have failed to trace the owners. The owners have either died or left the place.

The KMC also failed to trace their descendants. Most of these buildings have been encroached upon and the inmates do not pay property tax and continue to live there. There are houses where the tenants enjoy nearly 2000 square feet and pay monthly rent which varies anything between Rs 15 to Rs 50.