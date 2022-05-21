'KMC to expedite nod for lifts in old co-operative houses'
Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will give priority and expedite the necessary permission
for the residents of the old co-operative houses in Kolkata, if they apply for a lift in their premises. He said this while inaugurating three lifts at a co-operative housing function in Chetla recently.
