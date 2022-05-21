Millennium Post
'KMC to expedite nod for lifts in old co-operative houses'

BY Team MP20 May 2022 7:12 PM GMT
KMC to expedite nod for lifts in old co-operative houses
Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will give priority and expedite the necessary permission

for the residents of the old co-operative houses in Kolkata, if they apply for a lift in their premises. He said this while inaugurating three lifts at a co-operative housing function in Chetla recently.

