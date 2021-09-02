KMC to expedite dev works of burial grounds

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will speed up the development works of the burial grounds in the city under its aegis to ensure best quality of service for the beneficiaries.



A high-level meeting was held at the KMC headquarters in presence of Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar, Chief Municipal Health Officer (CMHO) Subrata Roy Chowdhury and other concerned officials to take stock of the progress of the work that started from September last year.

"We have held a meeting after a gap of nearly a year. The work could not be done at a desired pace considering the fact that we had been going through COVID times. Now we want to speed up work," a senior KMC official said.

At the meeting, it was decided to strengthen the communication between the members of the Mohammedan Burial Board and the concerned officials of the KMC.

It was also decided that meetings would be held every three months to take stock of the work progress and measures for complete overhaul of the security of the burial grounds, including installation of CCTVs.

There are five burial grounds in the city that are maintained by the KMC- three at Gobra in Park Circus area , Solo Ana Burial ground at Kidderpore and also at Bagmari in Manicktala.

The other amenities at the burial grounds include wheel chairs for the specially-abled mourners, so that they can carry out the last rites of their loved ones at the wuzu khana (ablution place) etc.