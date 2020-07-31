KMC to ensure strict adherence of home isolation guidelines

Kolkata: Concerned over Covid positive patients in home isolation flouting set guidelines, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is taking measures to ensure that such patients strictly adhere to the norms of the Health department regarding their home stay. The guidelines will be circulated afresh among all positive people and the KMC health staff involved in identification and contact tracing will monitor whether they are obeying the guidelines.



"People in home isolation are supposed to give undertakings informing the civic body that he/she is in home isolation, he/she has a caregiver along with the latter's name at his/her residence, the name of a medical attendant/doctor who is monitoring his/her health condition. However, we have found that over 50 percent of the positive cases are flouting home isolation guidelines and are contributing to the spread of the disease among the family members and in some cases even venturing out," said Atin Ghosh, Member of KMC's Board of Administrators.

Wearing of masks for those positive as well as his/her family members is compulsory during home isolation.

If it is found that anybody is flouting the guidelines, he/she will be informed in writing that the state Health department is not approving his/her home isolation. This will be apprised to the local police station and respective ward coordinators and he/she will be shifted to a 'safe home' (those with mild symptoms or asymptomatic) and to the hospital in case of significant symptoms.

In the recent containment zone list of the KMC, eight areas under Ward 101 including Patuli and its adjacent areas near EM Bypass have figured. Multiple premises of 1/64 to 1/25 Baisnabghata Patuli Township, 46/2 to 45/B Baghajatin Place, 207 to 209/1 Talpukur & 63 E Block to 78 E Block in Baghajatin, market complex Talpukur Street Bazar on Baghajatin Station Road from Baghajatin Rail Station Counter, B/37 to B15/B and D/182to D/173 Baishnabghata Patuli, the apartment complex from 1/25 to 1/125 Baishnabghata Patuli township. Apart from existing Rajpur D Block (slum) and Sammilani Park, two new areas in Ward 109 at Mukundapur that includes Samrat Guest House to SB Tower (2/46 Mukundapur) and slum at Dinesh Nagar (15A,9, 19A and 44) are among the containment zone areas. "These areas have a number of private hospitals. So the movement of the health staff, security guards, patient parties is very high in these areas. So the spread may result because of this factor. We are taking containment measures to stop the spread," said a senior KMC official.