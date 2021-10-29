KMC to create containment zones in some wards

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to create containment zones in some of the wards in the city, especially in the ones which are close to Rajpur-Sonarpur municipalityarea.



The wards that will come under containment are 108,109,111,112,113,110 and 101, said Firhad Hakim, chairman, Board of Administrators, KMC.

All shops and markets under the Rajpur-Sonarpur municipalityexcept those of essential commodities have been closed for three days witheffect from Thursday (today) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the last 15 days, the number of active cases in this civic body area in South 24-Parganashad been 200.

"People from some wards of Rajpur – Sonarpur municipality arecoming to these wards. So, the decision of coming up with containment zones hasbeen taken," Hakim said.

Areas like Briji, Panchasayar, Madurdaha, Kalikapur, Renia,Atabagan, Baishnabghat- Patuli will come under containment. It has been found that people of these areas have not beenvaccinated as much as those from other parts of the city. "Micro containmentzones will also be created in some places in these wards,"Hakim said.The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kolkata was 275 on Thursday.