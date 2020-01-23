KMC to create additional posts for monitoring service delivery
Kolkata: The Health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to create additional posts at the supervisory level in the boroughs to strengthen monitoring and evaluation of curative and preventive service delivery.
The department will create 13 additional posts of assistant manager (Health) and 12 additional posts of health supervisor.
It has been learnt that the health supervisors will be in overall charge of borough and ward level administration under Executive Health Officer and will be accountable to the latter on a daily basis.
The supervisor will be accountable for the facilitation, supervision, ground-level implementation of all health programmes at both borough and at ward level like routine immunisation, pulse polio, leprosy, tuberculosis, vector control or any other national programmes relating to communicable or non-communicable diseases that are implemented from time to time.
The concerned person will be responsible for all the documentation and dissemination of data to the headquarters and for financial disbursements in relation to all health-related programmes.
Moreover, the person will be responsible to arrange for timely procurement of medicines and allied items, insecticides, equipment and other general items, as may be required from time to time and will also cross-check mosquito breeding sites in different wards under the boroughs thrice a week and report the same confidentially to the executive health officer of the borough.
It may be mentioned that the sanctioned strength of health supervisor cadre is 20 and the KMC is all set to create 12 additional posts so that they can appoint two such supervisors for each borough. One of them will be monitoring vector control-oriented activities while the other will monitor general health-related activities.
The existing sanctioned strength of assistant manager (Health) is three and the 13 additional posts will take it to 16. One person each will be deployed in Central Medical Store, Dog Pound and in all boroughs from I to X, Borough XV and XVI. Borough XI to XIV will have one person.
The department has also decided to redesignate the posts of assistant manager (Health) as senior supervisor (Health).
