KMC to come up with more car parking lots

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to come up with some more parking lots in the city to curb rampant disorganised parking and to make the city look smart and beautiful.



The KMC has primarily identified some places-adjacent to Mullickghat flower market, Strand Bank Road, Burrabazar and Poddar Court area for setting up parking lots. There is also a plan to set up a parking lot at Jadavpur 8 B bus stand. Experts from Jadavpur University have been roped in for a feasibility survey of these spaces.

"If the feasibility is positive, then joint inspection will be made on the part of Kolkata Police and parking department of KMC and accordingly tender will be floated," a senior KMC official said.

The KMC has also written to the state Public Works department and Syama Prasad Mookerjee port authorities to hand over vacant unutilised land, if any, for land so that parking lots can be set up.

The civic body is facing a lot of problems in parking issue in and around its head office at SN Banerjee Road.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has also asked concerned officials to take measures for overhauling the parking infrastructure in the city. Four wheelers, two wheelers parked adjacent to the KMC main building has eaten up majority of the road space and traffic movement in and around is extremely slow. Smooth pedestrian movement is also a major issue in this area.

"We are looking for a place in close vicinity of the KMC main building for organising parking. We are also searching areas for setting up some small parking spaces at the busy places in the city," a senior official of KMC's Parking department said.