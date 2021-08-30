KMC to come up with extension of Ramrik Das Haralalka Hosp

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to come up with an extension of the existing Ramrik Das Haralalka Hospital in Bhowanipore that presently functions as an annex of Bangur Institute of Neurology (BIN).



The Town Planning & Town Development (TP& TD) wing of the KMC has already prepared a DPR for the same in the form of G+7 building. The DPR has been forwarded to the state Health department for its necessary approval. The total project cost has been pegged at Rs 19.43 crore.

The hospital has received a major overhaul after Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister for the first time and it was in 2016 when the facility was rejuvenated in the form of a G+5 building. Presently, it has all the modern facilities of an advanced neuro hospital. It has been instrumental in easing the tremendous pressure of patients at BIN.

The building adjacent to the hospital has become dilapidated and poses a high risk for patients and their relatives on their way to the hospital. An untoward incident can happen anytime. Moreover with patients increasing by leaps and bounds, the pressure at BIN will ease further.

"The arrangements for rehabilitation of the 16 families occupying the building has already been made at a newly constructed building at DL Khan Road in Alipore," a senior KMC official said. There are eight shops, including one of a leading shoe brand that needs to be shifted for executing the construction work after the nod is received. The shops will be temporarily shifted to the land of a defunct petrol pump near Hazra.

Started by the Haralalka family, the hospital was run by a charitable trust before being handed over to the state government in the mid-1980s. The hospital ran to its full capacity with OPD, and six departments of gynaecology, dental, ENT, general surgery, orthopaedic and eye, the hospital died gradually as the previous government failed to replace manpower after doctors and other staffers either retired or got transferred.

The hospital was lying abandoned for several years and was emerging as a potential source for vector borne diseases. After it was revamped, the initial plan was to utilise it for housing orthopaedic patients, who needed hospital-stay after surgery, however later it was conceived for neuro critical care patients.