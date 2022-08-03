KMC to assess health condition of overhead water tanks in city
KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken up a survey to assess the health condition of the overhead water tanks in the city.
The civic body has already decided to demolish two such tanks that are not in use. The decision was prompted after a portion of an overhead water tank at Patuli off EM Bypass caved in last Wednesday leading to serious injury to a person.
The state government has already issued instructions to carry out a survey of such overhead tanks and do the needful so that similar incidents can be averted.
A senior official of KMC's Water Supply department said that they will complete the survey of such tanks before the Durga Puja and begin restoration work wherever necessary. There are some 15-16 odd tanks in the city.
