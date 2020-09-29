KMC to allow kin of Covid victims to perform last rites

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will now allow the kin of COVID-19 victims to perform the last rites after taking precautions against the infection. They can also join the KMC team while performing the last rites.



"The kin of the Covid victims can now contact the agencies designated for carrying the body from the hospital to the hearse and hire the van for carrying it on their own to the designated crematoriums for performing the last rites taking precautionary measures against infection. The phone numbers of the concerned agencies will be notified in the website of KMC," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administartors, KMC.

According to Hakim, family members can also join the KMC while they will be performing the last rites.

The maximum number of family members who can

join the last rites is 6, as mandated by the state Health department.

The body should be carried directly to the three crematoriums-Nimtala, Dhapa and Birjunala or the Bagmari burial ground and cannot be carried to home of the victim under any circumstances.

It was on September 17 when the Calcutta High Court had allowed kin of the victims to perform the last rites and laid down nine guidelines, including the use of body bags with transparent face area for the transfer of mortal remains of the deceased.

Till date, civic authorities like the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had been disposing of bodies of Corona victims due to fears of contamination and spread of the virus from the mortal remains.

Family members were required to sign an undertaking, allowing civic authorities to dispose of such bodies.