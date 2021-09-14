KMC to administer both Covaxin & Covishield jabs from today

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be able to offer both Covishield and Covaxin from its urban primary health centres and mega centres from Tuesday with availability of supply from the centre.



KMC was unable to offer Covaxin on Monday with dearth in supply. Chairman Board of Administrators KMC Firhad Hakim said that the civic body is going door to door and asking people whose second dose have become due to get themselves vaccinated.

About 39 per cent people in the city have received both doses while more than 1.30 lakh persons second dose have become due. 1.13 lakhs among these people will be receiving a second dose of Covishield.

"I have heard that the Centre is supplying more vaccines to the five states where elections are due. So states like Bengal are not receiving enough vaccines," Hakim said. Three employees of KMC's Health department have tested COVID positive. Meanwhile, Bengal has administered 4,15,062 doses on Monday taking the total cumulative doses administered in Bengal to 4,77,57,615 so far till Monday.

On Sunday, the state had administered 2 lakh doses. Bengal has so far administered 3.38 crore first doses and in case of second doses cumulative figure stands at 1.35 crore so far.