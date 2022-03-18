KMC to address grievances sent to Mayor's WhatsApp

kolkata: The senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will address the grievances of the people who will lodge complaint to the mayor Firhad Hakim in his WhatsApp number.



A notification in this regard has been issued by Vinod Kumar, Commissioner of KMC. This is for the first time when such a notification has been issued to improve the work culture in KMC.

Hakim had given his WhatsApp number where people could get in touch with him to lodge complaint.

The number of complainants is so huge that it has become impossible for Hakim to address all of them.

Accordingly, it has been decided that the senior officials of various departments will contact the complainants and address their grievances. They will call up again the complaints to inform them that the work has been done. The complainants on the other hand will have to send a WhatsApp message to the Mayor to let him know whether they are satisfied with the work.

The officials who will make unnecessary delay will be pulled up.

After resuming office of the mayor for the second time Hakim made it very clear that the civic authorities would not tolerate any lapse or dillydally on the part of the officials.

The grievances should be addressed immediately as the KMC is committed to give better service to the people.