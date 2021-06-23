KMC team to visit shut institutes & offices to check Dengue spread

KOLKATA: With the onset of monsoon, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is further strengthening its drive against Dengue in the city. The Vector Control Three Tier Super Vision team will start visiting various educational institutes and offices closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



They will inspect the place whether water has accumulated in the open tank on the terrace or anywhere in the premises as rain is continuing after a regular interval since June 10.

"The inspection will be done at Borough level and Ward level. The team will visit various establishments and present current reports on dengue. We will issue showcause notice if we find overhead tanks without covers, rooftop waterlogged containers and open spaces, where rain water can collect," said an official.

He reiterated that a total of 23 wards are in the danger zone. As per database of the civic body there are 48142 masonry tanks, 16014 wells, 1246 open overhead tanks, 5548 vacant plots, 5539 slum clusters, 17007 surface drains and 4947 under construction buildings where the vector control team have to keep strict vigil to ensure that they do not turn into breeding ground for Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

The KMC had made a data bank in 2013 comprising 9048 pages that contained the location of every single house located in 144 wards in the city.