'KMC taking steps to thwart attempts of illegal pond filling'

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in association with Kolkata Police has been able to restrict illegal filling up of ponds or waterbodies in the city to a large extent, said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators KMC on Saturday.



"We have prepared a list of waterbodies in the city and have handed over the same to the Kolkata Police. I have spoken with the Commissioner of Police and have asked him to circulate the list to the OCs of all police stations so that they can keep a better vigil and can take a more proactive role to thwart any attempts of illegal pond filling," Hakim said on the sidelines of the Talk to KMC programme.

In August this year, Hakim held a meeting with Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) of Kolkata Police and had urged him to mobilise the OCs in this regar. Hakim at the time had said that if there is filling of waterbody in a particular area, why should the concerned in-charge of the police station should not be held responsible as it is his responsibility to curb such illegal practice.

"The police has been very serious and there have been instances when illegal filling attempts have been prevented. The concerned department of the KMC have been ordered that there should not be any plan sanction on filled up waterbodies," he stated.

A person from South City Road in North Kolkata called up at the interactive programme on Saturday and complained of attempt of filling up a waterbody that was rejuvenated by the KMC a few years back.

Hakim said that he along with local MLA Atin Ghosh who is also one of the Members of Board of Administrators, KMC will visit the area in the first week of October.

Hakim said that he has asked concerned officials to make a list of defunct and unused mobile towers so that steps can be taken for their removal.

A person called up and pointed out that a mobile tower of a central government service provider has been lying unused and tilted in such a manner that it was posing a risk of getting uprooted.