KMC takes steps to repair roads damaged due to rains

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon take up repair of the roads in the city that have developed potholes due to heavy rainfall in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chairman Board of Administrators (BOA), KMC, Firhad Hakim said that if there is a dry spell of seven days then some 8 to 10 major thoroughfares that have suffered damages will be repaired.



"The lockdown in the state due to the COVID -19 pandemic situation had resulted in the scarcity of labour when it comes to repair of roads. But before the monsoon season set in full swing we repaired all the roads in the city. But due to rainfall in the last two days the top layer of bitumen has been washed away and some of the roads have developed potholes. We are praying to God for a week's dry spell so that we are able to do the needful," said Hakim

According to a senior official of KMC's Road department the stretch of EM Bypass particularly from Ruby crossing to VIP Bazaar, parts of NSC Bose Road, parts of SP Mukherjee Road from Hazra to Kalighat Metro etc have been damaged. "I have instructed our officers to do a survey of the roads. The report is expected to reach on Friday," said Ratan Dey, Member BOA, KMC

who is in charge of the Roads wing.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim to carry out patch work on the road in front of Alipore Zoo to avoid water logging on a small stretch of the road.