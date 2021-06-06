KMC takes steps to provide pension to staff online

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is making arrangements for providing pension and other retirement benefits to its employees in online mode.



"We have already made availability of various services like building plan sanction, birth certificates, mutation etc in online mode. If we can bring in all files related to retirement benefits in online mode, then the disbursement process can be fast-tracked. Our Commissioner Binod Kumar is working on this online system," Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators , KMC said .

Hakim received a call at the Talk to KMC interactive programme from a retired employee of Health department regarding delay in pension clearance.

The online sanction of the building plan is being granted in 27 days that earlier took almost a year in physical mode. Trade licenses applications and issuances are also being done online. "We are also working on granting permission for household water connection in online mode. Drainage plan along with new building plan has been made mandatory for which the online mechanism is also being developed," a senior official of KMC said.