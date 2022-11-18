KMC takes steps to curb air pollution

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started using sprinklers and mist canon machines to ensure that the air quality index (AQI) in the city does not shoot up further.



"We are using 32 sprinklers and three mist canon machines for sparaying water on the major thoroughfares in the city so that the dust particles remain suppressed and the air pollution is curbed," Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

According to Hakim, 20 sprinklers of 9000 litres capacity and another dozen with 4000 litres capacity are being used presently. A report by National Environmental Engineering and Research Institute (Neeri) has identified road dust as a major component of air pollution in Kolkata.

Infact, there has been an improvement in air quality in Victoria Memorial, which can be attributed to spraying activities by KMC. A few days back, the AQI in Victoria had shot up over 300 micrograms per cubic metre which comes under 'very poor ' category. However, on Friday, the AQI in Victoria remained below 250 in 'poor' category. AQI over 300 means respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

As per AQI data available with monitoring stations of West Bengal Pollution Control Board, AQI in Ballygunge, Rabindra Sarobar, Bidhannagar also hovered around 250 mark. In Rabindra Bharati, however, the AQI till 9 am was above 300. However, it dipped to around 280 later in the day. The industrial area at Ghusuri in Howrah accounted for the highest AQI where the average was over 330 through out. The heritage site Belur Math also witnessed AQI around 240 during the day.