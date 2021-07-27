KMC takes step to repair 159 city roads

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken up repair of 159 roads that are riddled with potholes. The Roads department of the KMC hopes to complete the mending work within a fortnight.



The majority of the roads on the repair list are located in south Kolkata.

In the borough-wise list prepared by the KMC, the highest number of roads (27) will be repaired in Borough VI that comprise areas like Park Circus, Topsia, Ballygunge, Tangra, , Camac Street, Rawdon Street, Lowdon Street, AJC Bose Road (Park Street to Hastings crossing ) to name a few.

Borough XII will witness the repair of 21 roads that includes thoroughfares in Garfa, Mukundapur, Santoshpur, Baghajatin, Rajdanga Main Road (Kasba) Baishnabghata -Patuli connector ( from S.C Mallick Road to EM Bypass) to name a few.

Borough X will witness repair of 18 roads which includes major areas in south Kolkata like Tollygunge, Lake Gardens, Rashbehari, Chetla, New Alipore, Golf Green, Kasba etc.

The major roads in the list are Tollygunge Circular Road, Chetla Road, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Gariahat Road (South). B.B. Chatterjee Road, NSC Bose Road, Golf Club Road to name a few.

Borough VIII has14 roads in the list that includes Gariahat Road, Southern Avenue, Sarat Bose Road, Ballygunge Circular Road, Ashutosh Mukherjee Road, Tollygunge Road, S.P Mukherjee Road etc.

Borough XIV that comprises Behala will witness the repair of a dozen roads while Borough I and Borough II in north Kolkata will see the repair of 11 and 5 roads respectively.

Borough III, IV , V and VI that comprises areas in North and central Kolkata will have seven roads repaired in each of the borough.

The Ultadanga Main Road, Manicktala Main Road, Amherst Street, Strand Road, C.R Avenue etc are in this list.

Borough XIII and Borough XVI have 4 roads each while Borough XV has six roads in the repair list. "We are covering the potholes with brick pieces and then putting a layer of bitumen on the top," Ratan Dey, Member Board of Administrators, KMC in-charge of Roads department said.