KMC takes measures to train doctors on public health

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Public Health Foundation of India to provide training to its doctors on public health.



A senior civic official said the MoU will be signed on February 13.

Public Health Foundation of India is already providing training to KMC doctors on diabetes and hypertension.

Civic officials said the training will help the doctors enormously to provide better health facilities to the people. They will be given training on dengue and rabbis management along with various projects under the National Health Programme. "Training in public health is required for doctors for public health management. The doctors are given training round the year," the official said.

The KMC has 133 urban health centres where the patients are examined and treated by senior doctors. It has been found that the number of patients suffering from hypertension and diabetes are going up alarmingly. The doctors give medicines to the patients free of cost. If it is found that despite medicines, the blood sugar level of the patients cannot be controlled, then they are referred to the Borough level health care centres where the patients are examined by specialists.

In addition to this, the KMC organises three outreach camps per ward per month where specialist doctors examine the patients. There are skin specialists, paediatricians, heart and respiratory specialists, endocrinologists etc.

However, senior civic officials regretted as the doctors examine the patients — at the urban health centres, Borough level health care units or the outreach camps — free of costs many people do not turn up as they are under the impression that the doctors will not examine and treat them properly.

The KMC has 16 dengue detection centres and blood collection centres in every ward where the examination of blood samples are done free of cost.