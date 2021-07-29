KMC takes measures to tackle possible 3rd wave

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is making necessary arrangements to cope with the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.



"We are hearing that the third wave will affect the children because they have not been vaccinated. KMC doctors' team had conducted a workshop on how to save children from COVID-19 infection at Ahindra Mancho last Sunday," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators of KMC.

He reiterated that discussions were made on how what precautions would be taken to save children from COVID-19 infection.

"At present, we are giving first dose of Covishield. In case of Coxavin, only second dose," pointed out Hakim.

The KMC will soon start preparing a data bank consisting of a comprehensive list of the COVID-19 affected and the vaccinated persons in the city.

The civic body feels that the data bank will come handy in dealing with the third wave of COVID-19 predicted by experts. Experts have warned against a possible third wave.