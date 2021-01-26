KMC starts work for digital mapping of drainage infra at about 50 wards

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started work for digital mapping of drainage infrastructure at 50 wards in the city prioritising the wards, which are prone to waterlogging.



The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will gradually carry out this exercise at all the 144 wards in the city. The mapping of 12 wards in the city have already been

completed.

"This will help us to have a clear idea of the size and length of drains at the arterial roads as well as the lanes and by-lanes in the city, the precise location of the gully pits, catchpits and manholes, thereby pinpointing the place of waterlogging during rainfall. The digital mapping will be integrated in our app and website in such a manner that the common people will also be able to know about the infrastructure of the drainage system and waterlogging situation," Member Board of Administrators Tarak

Singh, who is in-charge of Drainage department said.

Earlier, KMC had deployed an agency for preparing the drainage plan. But, the agency did not carry out the exercise. Now, engineers of the civic body's Drainage department are

carrying out the work and going ward-to-ward physically.

A team has been formed for doing the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) based upon the field work.

The work for digital mapping in a dozen of wards- 38, 39, 58, 61, 62, 75, 76, 77,78, 83, 84 and 86 has already been completed.