KMC starts 'Walk-in inoculation'

kolkata: Laying special emphasis on vaccination of persons above 45 years, Kolkata Municipal Corporation is starting walk-in inoculation at all its urban primary health centres from Thursday.



"Covishield's first dose will be given in the first half and second dose in the second half, the two doses of Covaxin will also be available at the designated covaxin centres," Firhad Hakim, Chairman , Board of Administrators, KMC said.

The super-spreaders will be inoculated from the 18 mega centres while slot booking vaccination for general people above 45 will also be held at Roxy Cinema Hall, South City, Bidhan Sishu Udyan in Ultadanga.

The 'Drive in Vaccination' through slot booking will also take place at Quest Mall in Park Circus.

Slot booking can be done through WhatsApp at 8335999000.