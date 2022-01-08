KMC starts vax drive & Covid testing for Gangasagar pilgrims

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday started vaccination and Covid testing for Gangasagar pilgrims at Gostho Paul Sarani and Strand Road.



According to KMC Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, vaccination and corona testing will start at Sealdah on Saturday.

Special arrangements have been made for the pilgrims. There will be vaccination centres at the transit camps at the Outram Ghat/ Babu Ghat. If the passengers (pilgrims) are not vaccinated, then they can do it from there.

Pilgrims going to Ganga Sagar from Outram ghat will have to undergo thermal screening. If they have high fever or any symptoms of Coronavirus, then they will be asked to conduct COVID-19 test. Five pilgrims have been detected COVID positive. They have been shifted to Gitanjali Safehome. It is learnt that KMC had administered vaccines to 34,000 school children (15 to 18 years). It has target of giving vaccines to 2.5 lakh school children. Referring to the Calcutta High Court's nod to go ahead with Gangasagar Mela, Ghosh said: "We will abide by the court order."

As many as 189 KMC officials have been infected with COVID. These include the executives of 4 out of 16 boroughs, 33 medical officers, 36 staff nurses, 4 community health workers, 6 pharmacists, 10 data entry operators, 8 office assistants, 15 security personnel, 27 hundred 100 day workers and 42 lab technicians were affected.