KMC starts vaccination drive in 3 universities

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started vaccination drive at three universities, including Rabindra Bharati University, Presidency University and Jadavpur University.



About 370 have been inoculated on Rabindra Bharati University campus on Saturday.

A section of employees at Presidency University including security guards has also received the jab at the nearby health unit of the civic body.

"Teachers, non teaching staff and officers were vaccinated free-of-cost by KMC Health department on Friday. About 252 beneficiaries are in the age group of 18-44 years while 118 are above 45 years of age," said Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of RBU said.

Jadavpur University has also made arrangements for vaccinating its teachers, non-teaching staff and officers through the South 24-Parganas district administration.

"I will be forwarding the list of the recipients by Monday and accordingly camp will be held for vaccination," Sneha Manju Basu, Registrar of Jadavpur University said.

Chairman of Board of Administrators KMC Firhad Hakim said 30000 people are being inoculated daily in Kolkata through KMC.

"This could easily go upto 50000 if we get adequate vaccine supply from the Centre.

The Centre should come up with a National Vaccine Policy regarding supply of vaccines to the states so that we can plan in advance and vaccinate

more and more people," he added.