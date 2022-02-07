KMC starts rehabilitation of families living in New Market

Kolkata: The Market department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated the process of shifting of the residents of the quarters on top of the New Market building.



Jadavpur University, which was roped in by the KMC to conduct a detailed study on how the market can be revived, has already submitted a preliminary report and recommended decrease of the load on the market top.

According to KMC sources, there are 65 families staying on the quarters out of which 10 odd families are illegally occupying. "We have already served them a notice to vacate the quarters with all arrangements for their rehabilitation made at our new quarter that has come up adjacent to the Ballygunge Drainage Pumping Station," a senior KMC official said.

He added that the quarters will be pulled down to decrease the load on the market .

"We are waiting for the final report of JU that will suggest how to take up renovation of the market without compromising with the heritage aspect, "Amiruddin (Bobby). Member Mayor in Council of KMC's Market department said.

The facelift of New Market has become necessary after a portion of it which is very old had caved in. Rain water seeps in a major portion of the market with the roof in a damaged condition. The market has seen repairs through patch works in various stages but a major revamp of the market will be happening for the first time.

The heritage New Market- the first municipal market in Kolkata was thrown open on January 1 , 1874.

There are over 2000 shops selling a variety of things in the market.

KMC has already beautified the front side of the market where simpark is located to provide the visitors an understanding of the heritage value of the market.

Murals of some great men and some structures and architecture associated with old Kolkata has been installed so that people get a feel of the heritage value.