KMC starts initiative to hand over pension on day of retirement

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is making arrangements for handover



of pension to its retired employees on the very day of retirement.

The functional department will start processing of files of a person who is due to retire three months prior to an employee's retirement so that there is no delay in disbursal of his/her pension.

"There have been one or two phone calls at Talk To KMC programme regarding delay in receipt of pension. I have held a meeting with the Commissioner and other concerned officials recently. Three months prior to retirement of an employee, the functional department will start processing the requisite file. A file ID will be generated and following this a PPO (Pension Payment Order) number will be generated. The concerned employee will receive updates regarding his pension status and it

will be processed immediately after retirement. In case of any delay for exceptional cases, the concerned person will take up the matter with the joint municipal commissioner and it will be resolved in quick time," KMC Chairman Board of Administrators, Firhad Hakim said.