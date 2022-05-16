KMC starts demolishing fragile portions of houses in Durga Pituri Lane
Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has started demolishing the dangerous portion of one house in Durga Pituri lane on Monday.
The demolition work of 16, Durga Pituri Lane did not begin as the owner did not give consent.
On Monday a team from the Jadavpur University visited the spot as well. On the day, KMRC authority shifted the furnitures of the residents of 16/1 Durga Pituri lane to their warehouse in New Town.
Though metro authority had initially said that the furniture will be shifted to their Bagbazar warehouse, but the decision was changed due to waterlogging problem. CESC and KMC employees also went to the spot to disconnect the electricity and water connection to avoid any untoward incident.
MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also went to Durga Pituri Lane and took stock of the
situation.
KMRC is going to submit a soil testing report on Tuesday. A resident of the 16/1 Durga Pituri Lane broke into tears while taking out the furnitures.
It may be mentioned that about 82 persons from 21 families had to leave their houses for a second time in almost past three years due to the damage of their houses during
KMRC work.
