KMC starts 3-day skills training for 500 to 600 nurses

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is conducting a three-day employability skills training for nurses.



The training kicked off after official launch by Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh at a city hotel on Thursday. The training—done in collaboration with a not-for-profit trust (ECHO India) — is being provided through a hub and spoke model with each of the eight spoke sites, involving health workers from two boroughs under KMC.

The urban primary health centre (UPHC) located at ward 46 has been identified as the hub while UPHCs at ward 11, 25, 57, 73,104, 108, 131 and 55 will be spokes. Two hubs (UPHC- 5 and UPHC – 142) have also been included in the project. The training incorporates 10 modules on the Infection Prevention and Control through ECHO platform and three modules on employability skills (Communication skills, behavior skills and Quality Tools) on the Learning Management System platform. These KMC nurses have already completed the 10 modules on Prevention and Control Practices and are currently undergoing three modules on employability skills through in person training from March 2, 2022 to March 5, 2022.

"KMC is privileged to have the free ECHO training opportunity on Prevention and Control for nurses. This will enrich them and in turn provide quality health care to citizens," said Ghosh. Around 500-600 community health workers (Nurses) are expected to get physical training. 418 of them have registered on Thursday. Using the ECHO model, the nurses are being trained and mentored to serve the patients via dissemination of best practices.