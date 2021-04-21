KMC starts 24x7 control room for Covid patients

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started round the clock control room for prompt response to any sort of Covid-related issues that includes arrangement of ambulances, tele medicine , counselling etc. The numbers of KMC control room are 033-22861212/ 1313/ 1414.

Firhad Hakim on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials of KMC to take stock of the arrangements. " People who test positive but do not have adequate space in their residences to remain in home quarantine can stay in our Safe Homes. Uttirno in Alipore with 500 bed capacity will function as headquarter of the Safe Homes and will be linked directly with KMC's control room," a senior KMC official said. Hakim said with the rising number of COVID patients it is necessary to have an arrangement in place so that hospitals can be utilised only for critical patients.