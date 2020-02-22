KMC speeds up clearance of building plans in city

Kolkata: A move that is expected to bring transparency in sanctioning of building plans and is also a significant stride towards ease of doing business (EODB), the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has developed the infrastructure for single-window clearance of building plans in the city within 15 days.



"We have taken a major step in ensuring transparency in the sanction of building plans which was a very lengthy affair. We have developed an online system through which a building plan clearance will be given in 15 days. There have been cases when the process had taken 300 days. The permission of fire, land, mutation and pollution control board have been integrated into this single window for faster clearance," said Mayor Firhad Hakim.

The agenda of developing the single window system for prompt clearance of building plans was passed at the monthly meeting of the KMC on Saturday.

Kolkata has been selected by the World Bank for implementation of EODB in the year 2020. Out of the 11 indications in the doing business report of World Bank, a construction permit is one of the vital indicators for which EODB requires to be implemented.

"We will prepare a common application form for sanction and completion certificate. KMC will collect fees for other government agencies and remit the same to the respective agencies at the time of sanction and completion certificate," a senior official of KMC's building department said.

It has already been decided that building plan sanction from KMC will not be required for setting up two or three-storied houses on 3 a cottah land that does not go over a height of 200 square metres.

The move is aimed at reducing the delay in the process of getting sanction plan and expedite the construction of a small residential house. The person who wants to build a house will entrust the responsibility of his proposed dwelling to a licenced building surveyor (LBS) empanelled with KMC's building department.

The LBS will collect the mutation certificate, ensure that there is no dispute regarding land titles, fill up the requisite form for the purpose, submit the fees etc.

The declaration of the structural stability of the building will be given by the LBS and he will also give in writing that the entire process will be followed as per legal procedures. "We will supervise whether the building is being constructed as per legal provision and if it is found that there is any sort of deviation from rules in any form, the license of the LBS will be cancelled," the official added.