KMC shuts hotel for evading taxes over Rs 3 cr

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday sealed a big hotel-cum-restaurant situated at Sarojini Naidu Sarani on charges of evading tax since 2005. The restaurant owed over Rs 3.02 crore to the civic body.

"We had served several cautionary notices and even intimated the matter to the owner of the restaurant through e-mail but there was no response. So we had no other option but to put the hotel under lock and key and seal it," a senior KMC official said. The eight-floor hotel-cum- restaurant at 63, Sarojini Naidu Sarani has 47 rooms. When the KMC team raided the hotel there were six guests.and 10 employees of the hotel. The guests were informed and their luggage were kept outside. Later the luggage were handed over to the respective owners.

According to sources in the Assessment department of KMC there are a number of commercial properties which have high amount of tax pending.The KMC will now prepare a list of such defaulters and conduct raid.