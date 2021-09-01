KMC sets Oct 5 deadline to spruce up roads damaged due to rains

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has set October 5 target to repair all the roads in the city that have developed potholes or have been damaged because of the rainy season.



"We have identified 450 roads in the city that needs to be repaired before the Durga Puja. The major roads will be repaired directly by the Roads wing of the KMC while the lanes and bylanes will be spruced up by the respective borough level," Ratan Dey, Member Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation in charge of Roads department said after chairing a high-level meeting on road repair at Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters on Tuesday.

A senior official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation who attended the meeting said that the civic body's aim is to ensure that people are not inconvenienced by any means during the Durga Puja due to battered roads.

Chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim will soon hold a coordination meeting with concerned agencies like Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust), Irrigation department, Public Works department that are responsible for maintaining some other thoroughfares in the city and asked them to complete road repair before the Puja .

"We have asked the Kolkata Police to provide us a list of all damaged roads in the city, " Hakim said.