KMC set to start walk-in vaccination for 60 plus people from Monday

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will start walk-in vaccination for persons aged above 60 years from Monday. Though both first and second doses of Covishield will be administered but in case of Covaxin only the second dose will be given. Slot booking is not required and the elderly persons can simply turn up to receive the jab.

There are 113 centres that offers Covishield jab while 46 centres offer Covaxin.

"The Health department has informed us that there has been some problem in procurement of Covaxin so we have decided not to give the first jab. But the second dose will be given to avoid any sort of inconvenience," Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators, KMC in charge of Health department said. The walk in facilities for the elderly will be available from 10 am to 1 pm. In the second half ( from 1 pm to 4 pm) persons above 45 who have done slot booking through WhatsApp number 8335999000 will get the jab.