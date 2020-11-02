KMC set to start Rs 310 crore revamp work for Tolly Nullah

Kolkata: In a bid to curb pollution, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon start work for complete overhaul of the Tolly Nullah—the heritage stream once popular as 'Adi Ganga'—by setting up 3 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and augmenting 16 pumping stations along its bank at a cost of Rs 310 crore. According to KMC officials, the work may take more than 30 months to get completed.



The civic body, which has already floated the bid for the project, will utilize World Bank Funds through National Mission for Clean Ganga for the same. The deadline for the

bid has been kept at November 18.

As part of the massive revamp plan, KMC has decided to set up the STPs at 3 strategic locations— Garia, Kudghat and at Sukhapukur in Golf Green area. Besides, a new pumping station—linked to the STPs—will also be set up at Garia.

The Town Planning and Town Development (TP& TD) department of the KMC has been given the responsibility to execute the work.

KMC has already taken some short term measures for curbing pollution in the canal that stretches from Hastings area to Garia. The civic body has set up composters, which converts waste dumped along the canal's bank into fertilizers. Nets have been spread out in the water to gather the floating waste, which are picked up by boatmen later.

Dredging work has also been taken up in areas between Kudghat and Garia. Cattle sheds and piggeries were removed from its bank. To prevent open defecation, permanent toilets were set up.

Earlier, National Green Tribunal had issued several directives to check pollution of the canal, which was set up by the British and connected to the Bay of Bengal decades ago.