KMC set to prepare database of elderly wanting to undergo vaccination

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will start preparing a database of elderly people who want to avail COVID vaccination. T he process of registering names of persons above 50 will start at 5 urban health centres of KMC, where COVID vaccination is taking place from Monday.



"There have been requests from some elderly persons including a few octogenarians to start registration of names of those who are willing to undergo Covid vaccination. I have spoken with the state Health Secretary who has asked me to send names of such persons so that the department can take up the matter with its counterpart in the centre," Chairman of Board of Administrators, KMC Firhad Hakim said, while attending a programme at a club in Chetla.

Presently, Covid vaccine is being administered in ward 82 (Chetla area), ward 11( Hatibagan area ), ward 57 (Metropolitan area ), ward 31 (Kankurgachi area ) and ward 111 (Garia area). Interested persons can register their names in these 5

health centres. Hakim said it was still not been decided when the vaccination for common people would start . Presently doctors, health workers, medical students were being administered with the vaccine. The police, conservancy workers, and other workers with municipal services are next on the list.

"We will start vaccination for the elderly person only when we get the nod from the Health ministry,"

he added.

A total of 100 health workers are supposed to be administered vaccines on a daily basis. However, the health centres are witnessing less attendance as apprehension of side effects exists in the minds of the people.