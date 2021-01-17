KMC seeks report from JU to revamp New Market

Kolkata: Planning a major facelift for New Market, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sought a report from Jadavpur University about its revival. The New Market, a heritage site, was the first municipal market in Kolkata. It was thrown open on January 1 in 1874.



"Jadavpur University has been asked to conduct a detailed study on how the market can be revived keeping its heritage value intact. After they submit a report in this regard, it will be forwarded to the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department for necessary approval," Chairman of Board of Administrators (BOA), KMC, Firhad Hakim said. An old portion of the market had caved in some time back. Rain water seeps into a major portion of the market due to damaged roofs. Though the market had been repaired at various stages, a major revamp will be happening for the first time.

The market building houses over 2000 shops selling a variety of things. KMC has already beautified the front side of the market, where Simpark Mall is located, to provide the visitors an understanding of the heritage value of the market. "It is a heritage market and there is some open space available in front. We have come up with murals of some great men and some structures and architecture associated with old Kolkata so that people get a feel of the heritage value," Amiruddin, Member of KMC, BOA who is in-charge of the Market wing said.