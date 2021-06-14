KMC seeks nod for offering 10% FAR to commercial buildings beside wide roads

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sent a proposal to the Urban Development department, seeking its nod for offering 10 per cent FAR (Floor Area Ratio) for fully commercial buildings located by the side of wide roads in the city.

"We have sent a proposal to the Urban Development department seeking a nod for offering 10 percent FAR (Floor Area Ratio) for fully commercial buildings beside wide roads in the city," Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC said.

Meanwhile, KMC will also conduct a survey of the residential-cum-commercial buildings in the city to assess whether any hotel or restaurant is running in such buildings. The civic body will not renew trade licenses of such eateries as it may pose serious fire hazards to the residents.

"We have come out with an Act that was passed in the state Assembly a few years ago that 21 types of commercial activities can be allowed in residential buildings. Hotels or restaurants are not in the ambit of these activities. So, if any such restaurant is running, we have to take action," Hakim added.

Earlier, Hakim had received a call at the Talk to KMC programme on Saturday from a lady of Bosepara By-Lane in Behala Sakherbazar. She had complained of inadequate supply of drinking water. During the conversation, Hakim learnt that a restaurant was running at the ground floor of the apartment where she lives. "We will conduct a joint raid with Kolkata Police to check whether the restaurant is running with proper licenses," he added.

In many residential buildings, there is only one exit path in case of any emergency. However, in commercial buildings, there is more than one path for quick evacuation in case of an emergency, said a senior official of KMC's Building department.

He maintained that KMC is encouraging fully commercial buildings beside roads in the city that have a minimum 40 feet of road space.