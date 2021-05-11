KMC seeks dept's nod for Banglar Bari projects

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sought administrative approval of the state Urban Development & Municipal Affairs department for executing a number of projects under Banglar Bari scheme in different parts of the city. The construction works of three projects are underway.



The Banglar Bari scheme, introduced in November 2017, is aimed at providing flats to people living in slums in municipality areas so that they can live amid better conditions. The basic aim is to gradually turn Kolkata into a slum-free city.

The Town Planning & Town Development (TP& TD) department of KMC has prepared the DPR for relocating the residents of Rosogolla Bustee in ward 3 near Milk Colony in Belgachia. As many as 384 units will come up for accommodating the slum residents. The residents from the slum at Lalbagan Road in ward 15 will also be shifted to 32 flats. Two similar projects will come up at ward 3 under Borough III. As many as 208 flats will be constructed for shifting slum dwellers from Basanti Colony, while 448 units will be built for shifting the residents of Harijan Bustee.

The TP & TD department, which is also executing the work for renovation of Tolly Nullah under Namami Gange project of the Central government, has to rehabilitate slum dwellers to clear encroachments. About 48 units will be constructed at Brickfield Road in Kudghat (ward 114) for rehabilitating these slum dwellers.

The department has further sought administrative approval for reconstruction of the KMC labour quarter at Kadapara on Narkeldanga Main Road. The existing staff quarter is lying in a dilapidated condition and is beyond repair. KMC will also implement Banglar Bari project at ward 74 for rehabilitating the dwellers of Orphanganj slum in Kidderpore. A vacant adjacent area has been identified for building 64 flats. "Tender has already been floated for constructing 256 units at Canal South Road," an official said.