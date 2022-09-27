KMC schools register on 'Banglar Siksha' portal

KOLKATA: To ensure students studying in schools under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) do not face any problems in admission to class XI in other schools, the civic body has registered its schools on the Banglar Siksha portal of the state Education department.



"A student can easily avail transfer certificate through the Banglar Sikha portal and this will enable him/her to seek admission easily in class VI,"Sandipan Saha, Member Mayor-in-Council (Education), KMC said at the Teachers' Meet programme of KMC at Uttam Mancha on Monday.

Saha said that his department is trying to forge a partnership with corporates so that funds from the latter's CSR projects can be utilised in developing model KMC schools in the city.

There are 263 schools under KMC out of which over 70 are English medium. The total number of students in the KMC schools is presently around 15,500. One such model school has already been developed in the Dhapa area.

"We are creating another model school in Topsia area and another at ward 82 in Chetla where the honourable Mayor is himself the councillor," Saha said.The model school has modern classrooms with the best facilities, water filter, play space and a minimum of one smart classroom with facilities for e-learning. Saha said that he had spoken with several corporates and talks are on for developing 10 model schools. "We want to create an atmosphere in our schools so that students would love to come here. We are also working on rationalising the student-teacher ratio in the schools," Mayor Firhad Hakim said. Teachers from KMC schools of all 144 wards attended the programme.