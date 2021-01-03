KMC ready for Covid vaccination in city: Hakim

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is ready for Covid vaccination in the city, claimed Chairman of Board of Administrators of the civic body, Firhad Hakim, on Saturday. Hakim's statement assumes significance as like the majority of the Indian states Bengal also started a dry run at 3 locations on Saturday to find out the best way to vaccinate people against COVID-19 and plug loopholes in logistics and training.

"We have already received guidelines from the state Health department regarding vaccination and we are ready. We are accustomed to carry out immunisation in our health units and we have done vaccination for other diseases on earlier occasions. So, we have the basic infrastructure in all the wards and cold chain infrastructure too. We have already held a meeting with the state Health department in presence of the Municipal Commissioner and Chief Medical Officer of Health. We have told them that we can start vaccination as soon as we get the go ahead from the Health department, as per procedure," said Hakim.

The state Health department has given KMC a list of 57 passengers, who had returned from the UK recently. They have already been identified. One has tested positive for the mutated variant. The persons, who might have come in contact with the affected person, have been isolated.