KMC pulls down balcony of dilapidated building after a portion collapses

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) pulled down the balcony of an old dilapidated building in South Kolkata after a portion of it collapsed on Thursday morning.



The old and dilapidated building was declared "dangerous" by the KMC two years ago. It is situated at the crossing of Cornfield Road, Ekdalia Road and Rashbehari Avenue.

A portion of the balcony collapsed around 11.30am. A major accident was averted as there was no one beneath the building.

Attracted by a loud gong local people went to the site and found that the balcony had collapsed. A police contingent along with Fire and Emergency Services department personnel and members of the Disaster management team went to the site.

A team of KMC officials of the Building department went to the site and ordered demolition of the dangerous portion. The KMC workers started pulling it down.

The building which is nearly 100 years old has not been repaired for many years.

Sudarshana Mukherjee, coordinator of ward 68 said the building had not been maintained due to feud in the Neogy family, the owner of the structure.

It may be mentioned that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has given special package to the owners of old buildings who will propose to pull down the old structure to make room for new ones. There will be relaxation in the FAR. In case of tenanted houses, the owners will have to submit the proposal along with the agreement with the tenants.

Sessions of the Municipal Building Committee are held to expedite clearance of the buildings submitted by the owners of old buildings.